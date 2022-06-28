Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community has been selected by store leadership at the Winn Dixie in Amite as the July benefiting nonprofit for the Community Bag Program.
The Winn Dixie Community Bag Program allows shoppers to give back to the community and the environment as part of the shopping routine. Every $2.99 reusable Community Bag sends a $1 donation to an Amite nonprofit.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community will receive a $1 donation for every $2.99 reusable Community Bag purchased at this location in July.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community is a nonprofit based in Tangipahoa Parish. Learn about Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community by visiting tangivfc.com.
For information about the Community Bag Program, visit seg.bags4mycause.com.