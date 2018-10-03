Fiber art to be shown
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting the Contemporary Fiber Artists Exhibit "Back to Nature" through Oct. 27. A Second Saturday reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13. The gallery is at 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs.
Leadership event coming up
On Oct. 12, the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a simulcast of LIVE2LEAD at The Movie Tavern. Five leaders, including Tyler Perry, will teach attendees how to prepare and adjust to ever-changing, face-paced lives. Learn how to be agile and seize opportunities as they happen. Continuing Education Credits are offered with this program, which is part of the chamber's Leadership & Professional Development series. Visit www.livingstonparishchamber.org for information and to register.
Children can make mixed media pumpkins
Children 8-12 years old can join instructor Dena Olinde at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 for a fall mixed media class. Students will make pumpkins using yarn, aluminum foil and markers on cardboard. The cost for the class is $10 with supplies included. Visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book A Class to register. Space is limited. For information, contact (225) 664-1168 or artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Hunter safety class
A hunter safety class will be held Oct. 12-13 at Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2, 32280 Terry St., Springfield. Class is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Go to the district's Facebook page and post if you are attending the free class. Class size is limited.
4-H shooting sports
Students interested in Livingston Parish 4-H Shooting Sports team should call (225) 686-3020 or (225) 936-7895 to register.
Walker advisories
To receive text messages from the Walker Utility Department regarding water boil advisories, due date reminders, disconnect dates and other information, residents may text TOWUTILITIES to 888777. A return text will ask for a passcode needed to join the service. Send the passcode utilities (all lowercase) to join.
Save the date
Saturday: Walker High School Softball Alumni Game
Oct. 7 and 21: Carter House open house
Oct. 13: Holden Volunteer Fire Department Benefit Fishing Tournament
Oct. 20:Car show at Albany High School to benefit the softball team
Oct 21: Creole Festival/Decareaux Trade Sheaux
Oct. 27: Livingston Parish Book Festival
Oct. 28: Amite Baptist Church Trunk or Treat
Nov. 3: Adult and Youth Fishing competition in Walker