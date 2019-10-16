HAMMOND — Drs. Patrick Barousse and Vince Lands and certified family nurse practitioner Rae Pitcher have joined North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center and are accepting new patients.
Barousse is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in foot and ankle issues. He comes to North Oaks after recently completing a foot and ankle fellowship through the University of California at Davis.
Barousse earned a Master’s Degree in Public Health with a concentration in Health Systems Management from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans. He graduated from LSU’s School of Medicine in Shreveport and went on to complete a residency in Orthopedic Surgery through the University of South Alabama in Mobile.
Vince Lands is an orthopedic surgeon who is fellowship-trained in orthopedic trauma through Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. As a traumatologist, he specializes in complex trauma care and joint replacement surgeries.
After earning his medical degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, he completed a residency in orthopedics through St. Luke’s University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. In his final year at St. Luke’s, he served as chief resident.
Professionally, Lands belongs to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the Orthopaedic Trauma Association.
Rae Pitcher, APRN, FNP-BC, has belonged to the North Oaks Health System team for four years. While pursuing a master’s degree in nursing as a family nurse practitioner through the University of South Alabama in Mobile, she worked in North Oaks Medical Center’s Emergency Department as a staff registered nurse. Before that, she was charge nurse on the hospital’s Orthopedic/Neurosurgery Unit.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans and brings 14 years of registered nursing experience to her new role. She belongs to the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.