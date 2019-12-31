The University of Louisiana at Lafayette awarded 1,358 degrees during its Fall 2019 Commencement on Dec. 20.

At the general assembly, Joseph Savoie, university president, told graduates higher education is a “self-perpetuating, intergenerational enterprise. Your college degree increases the likelihood that your children will pursue one as well.”

University alumna and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot was the commencement speaker. Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs. It is nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and second-largest U.S. charity.

Babineaux-Fontenot told graduates they are among “the largest, most diverse, most educated generation the world has ever known. We need you to use your heads, your hands, your hearts, your feet and your voices to make this world — our world — better.”

Area University of Louisiana at Lafayette Fall 2019 graduates include:

Livingston Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Arts

Lillian Rose Marcus

Education

Kylie Lyn Bourque

Liberal Arts

Bailey Rose Lemoine

D'jakarta Tyre Wells

Nursing & Allied Health Professions

Catherine Marie Henderson

Brittney Sasser Koczrowski

Raegan Michel Sweet

University College

Randall Pinestraw

Tangipahoa Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Arts

John Thomas Rohner

Education

Catherine Irene Cannino

Engineering

Shelby Elizabeth Bagby

Liberal Arts

Victoria Belle Bailey

Nursing & Allied Health Professions

Alexandra Gautreaux Battalora

Whitney Lewis

Carey Ann O'rourke

Jena Marie Oubre

Sciences

Agueda Elena Bragg

Doctoral Degree

Education

Meagan Candiotto Possoit

Master’s Degree

Business Administration

Darby Eleanor Murphy

Reid Parkin Shorter

View comments