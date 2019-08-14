The Denham Springs Police Department received a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission giving officers the ability to participate in the Drive Sober Don’t Get Pulled Over campaign, a news release said. Denham Springs will participate in the campaign's saturated patrol in August.
“Drunk driving crashes are no accident — they are 100 percent preventable. They all connect back to human choices and errors, but we’re not stopping there,” said National Highway Traffic Safety Administrator Mark Rosekind. “With the help of our safety partners we’re looking at a step forward to create a world where there is no more drunk driving.”
Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunken drivers, drivers with blood alcohol concentrations of 0.08% of higher, the release said. In 2014, there were 9,967 people killed in these crashes, slightly fewer that the average of over 10,000 deaths in drunken driving crashes from 2010 to 2014.