Labor Day
Labor Day is Sept. 5 and many places, including the Livingston Parish Library, will be closed.
Sound Radio's Sing
Harmony Sound Promotions & Sound Radio presents Sound Radio's 2022 Louisiana Appreciation Sing at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 21949 La. 444, Bayou Barbary, Livingston.
The event will feature The Down East Boys, Chronicle, The Powell Sisters and Greg Sullivan.
Admission is free, and a love offering will be taken to help cover expenses for two new transmitters. Fellowship with finger foods and desserts will be held after the event.
Walker social media
The City of Walker has a new Facebook page. Check it out at www.facebook.com/CityofWalkerLA.
Walker Fall Festival coming
The city of Walker announces its second Fall Festival on Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 in Sidney Hutchinson Park.
The four-day event will include carnival rides, food trucks, pumpkin patch, benefit car show, farmers market and live music. Ride armbands are $25, except for Sept. 29.
- Sept. 29 is a family night with DJ Apparatus. Open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Armbands are $15.
- Sept. 30, open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. I-10 Bound will be onstage from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Parish County Line set to perform at 8:30 p.m.
- Oct. 1, open from noon to 10 p.m. Car show is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Paul & Pete Band plays from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The MoJoes play from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and The Stormy Band set to perform 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Oct. 2, open noon to 8 p.m. Farmers market is from noon to 8 p.m. Nick Perkins: Elvis tribute artist from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Na Na Sha plays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
General parking will be in the lot on 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker. Reserved parking is available for $10 and may be purchased from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the City of Walker Parks and Recreation Department, 10136 Florida Blvd., Walker.
No pets, or outside food or drinks.
Coming up
- Learn about purple martins on Sept. 29 at Southeastern Livingston Center. Visit tinyurl.com/bdfz5579.
- The Denham Springs Antique Village Fallfest is Oct. 1.
- The Livingston Parish Book Festival will be Oct. 15 at the Main Branch in Livingston.
- The Arts Council of Livingston Parish events include a free Bible Journaling class from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 8 and Sept. 22, with instructor Jenny Bauer. Open to ages 12 and up. Also, a Studio Social will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17. Bring your own project or come hang out and make new like-minded friends. This is free and open to the public. Call (225) 664-1168 or info@artslivingston.org, or online at www.artslivingston.org/shop.