SHREVEPORT — Centenary named 241 students to the dean's list for Fall 2020.
The honor list names all students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours taken for a letter grade during the spring semester.
On the list from Livingston Parish are Isabella Kreko, of Albany; and Haley Bordelon, Taylor Deville, Devan Martin, Charles Roppolo, Cole Schultz and Colin Schultz, of Denham Springs.
On the list from Ascension Parish are Kendall Knaps, of Geismar; and Margot Frost and Sethan Ward, of Prairieville.