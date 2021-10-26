2021 homecoming court.JPG

Westside Junior High's 2021-2022 homecoming court includes, from left, back row, A'livia Brown, Tah'Leahia Walker, Dakota Crane, Jalyn Johnson, Samara Madson and Brielle Asbon; and front row, Neveah Adams, Star McAllister, Queen-Aubrey Dugas, Emma Dalton, Lyla Orser and Karli Pourciau.

 Prpvided photo

