HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School is accepting registrations for its 2018 session, which begins Aug. 27.
Registration will remain open throughout the semester, however registrations received after Aug. 20 will incur a $20 late fee.
The 13-week fall semester will offer individual lessons on various instruments and voice to students of all ages. In addition, violin, viola and cello students who have one year of previous experience may participate in the five-week orchestra session, said Community Music School Director Jivka Duke. Home-school students can take advantage of the newly formed “Group Piano for Home School Students” class, which will consist of two five-week sessions. Opportunities for music theory classes and ensemble formation also are available upon request.
“Working with our talented students is always a joyful and rewarding experience and this fall we have many wonderful performances planned. The first one is Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Hammond branch of the Tangipahoa Parish Library, and it will showcase our Spring 2018 Outstanding Musicians,” Duke said. “Our Kids Orchestra will once again perform at the annual Jolly Jingles Market on Nov. 10, and the pivotal performance of the semester will take place at the end of November, when four Community Music School students will perform as soloists with the Southeastern Symphony Orchestra. During the end of the semester recitals, the audience will have a chance to vote and choose the new Outstanding Musicians.”
Duke said the sponsorship of First Guaranty Bank will allow the school to offer discounted tuition to students who received reduced or free lunch at their schools during the 2017-18 academic year.
For information about Community Music School programs and general registration, call (985) 549-5502, or visit the school's website at southeastern.edu/cms.