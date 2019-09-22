A 19-year-old Tangipahoa Parish man died after the gun he was holding accidentally fired during a physical fight with another man, authorities said.
Tyrius Young, 22, of Hammond, told investigators he had gotten into a fight with Adrius “AJ” Warren, 19, of Independence Friday night in Hammond, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. The agency said Warren's gun went off while he was punching Young.
Warren suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and later died at North Oaks Medical Center.
Young was also shot, but the extent of his injuries wasn't immediately available. His mother, who saw the fight from nearby, was also struck in the hip by a stray bullet.
On Saturday, authorities booked Young into the parish jail on suspicion of manslaughter.
The sheriff's office said it's was continuing to investigate the incident.