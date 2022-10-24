There was no escaping the disappointment Friday when Denham Springs brought its undefeated record in the District 5-5A showdown at East Ascension.
Contending for a district championship for the first time since 2011, it was a key game for Denham Springs’ title hopes. But, after leading for most of the game, the Yellow Jackets surrendered two touchdowns in the last two minutes of the game as they lost 17-7.
As much as the loss itself hurt, the way the Jackets lost and a handful of squandered opportunities early in the game only added to the sting.
“I love the way we competed. I loved the physicality,” said Denham Springs coach Brett Beard. “It was a great game that went back and forth. There were big stops and when plays needed to be made, they made them and we didn’t.”
Denham Springs (6-2, 2-1) controlled the ball for more than 15 minutes in the first half, but missed field goals of 26 and 30 yards. The Yellow Jackets also drove inside the EA 30 on another possession, but turned the ball over on downs.
Da’Shawn McBryde’s interception set up Denham Springs for its lone score, a 2-yard run by Cam Kelly. In the second half, a bad snap foiled another field goal try, this time from 33 yards.
“It's just one loss in district. We’ve got to grow up, and we’ve got to bounce back,” Beard said. “We’ve got to look in the mirror and decide how good we want to be. We’ve all got to try to get better, and we’re still going to try and win this district, no doubt.”
East Ascension and Dutchtown are both 3-0 in district play. The Jackets' path to a share of the district title would begin this week with a win over Dutchtown. They would also need to couple a win over Walker in week 10 with an East Ascension loss at Dutchtown.
Complicated? Yes, but not improbable.
Walker sweep parish in cross-country
Walker High won both the boys and girls championships at Thursday’s LIvingston Parish cross-country meet.
Walker’s Jacob Kennedy won the boys competition with a time of 16 minutes, 6.26 seconds. He was followed in the top five by teammates Peyton Levy, Lawson Borne, Jordan Robinson and Carson Boyer as the Wildcats scored a perfect 15 points.
In the girls competition, Cayden Boudreaux of Albany ran 19:16.20 to win her third consecutive parish meet. Walker had top five finishes by Avery Guidry, Ava Pitarro and Tamara Fonseca, and won their respective team title with 32 points.