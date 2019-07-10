Time for Bible school
Macedonia Baptist Church will hold vacation Bible school July 22-26. Sessions, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night, will include Bible study, music, mission activities and crafts for children in kindergarten through seventh grade. The church is at 34685 La. 1036, Holden. For information, contact Alex Hull at (225) 202-4611 or the pastor, the Rev. Roger Dunlap, at (225) 664-4448.
ABCs AND 123s
Local artists at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish plan to celebrate the return of school with an exhibit Aug. 2. to Sept. 25. All artwork in the exhibit must contain a number, letter or word. The exhibit is open to all juried artist members, so expect quite a collection of artwork with different mediums. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
A free opening reception for the exhibit will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10. Participating artists will be present, and light refreshments will be served.
For information, call (225) 664-1168, artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net or www.artslivingston.org.
Main Street extravaganza
The Denham Springs Main Street program is holding a Denim & Diamonds Extravaganza in Denham from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 24, at Forrest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephenson Dive. Men are invited to wear their best denim. Women are invited to wear denim or cocktail dresses along with bling.
Local celebrities will serve dinner. Live and silent auctions will be held, and there will be music for dancing. Each ticket includes a glass of wine or beer. A cash bar is available. Unlimited wine and package beer with event glass is available for $20.
Tickets are $75, available in person at Old City Hall or online at www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org. Sponsorships and tables are available.
Save the Date
- Be sure to watch social media for your child's school to know when orientation, registration and other back-to-school activities are planned.
- July 27: Community Cleanup Day at Denham Springs High School, 1000 N. Range Ave., begins at 8 a.m. All volunteers are welcome and asked to bring various cleaning and yard work tools. Email shana.white@lpsb.org for information.
- Aug. 10: Project River Clean Up starts at Fred's on the River at 9 a.m. Contact Rachel at (225) 503-6005 or email projectrivercleanup@yahoo.com or sign up at tinyurl.com/yxm5epw7.
Seeking summer activities
Do you have a camp, vacation Bible school, athletic event or other summer activity for kids planned? Did your church send a missions group somewhere? Do you have another type of activity planned? We'd love to promote it ahead of time and run photos after the event. Send the details and photos to livingston@theadvocate.com.