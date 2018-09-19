Sept. 5
KEES, BILLY: 24, 8240 Thistle St., Denham Springs, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
WILLIAMS, CASEY MARIE: 30, 21299 Carew Harris Road, Denham Springs, theft of a motor vehicle.
BERGIN, BRYAN MATTHEW: 26, 16134 Ruth Drive, Walker, drug court sanction.
SLINKER, LAYTON: 19, 1931607 N. Corbin Road, Walker, drug court sanction.
HERNANDEZ, JENNIFER PAIGE: 34, 21265 Carew Harris Road, Denham Springs, court remand.
LANG, ASHLEY R.: 38, 32645 Pea Ridge Road, Albany, drug court sanction.
CUTIE, KRISTEN: 30, 36626 Albin Road, Independence, fugitive.
VALLEE, KALYSA: 30228 Garden St., Denham Springs, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
WOFFORD, ROBBY: 37, 30906 Honey Suckle Road, Denham Springs, second-degree rape.
CARCAMO, JORDAN: 28, 926 Calmes Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse aggravated assault, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
RANSOM, MARCUS: 19130 Aydell Lane, French Settlement, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, cruelty to animals/simple and aggravated.
TALLIA, VITO: 24, 30305 Pea Ridge Road, Albany, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or drug, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
HINCHEE, JACOB RYAN: 27, 20531 Watson Drive, Zachary, attempt/simple burglary, attempt/theft.
SHOEMAKER, RICKEY: 60, 20579 Justin Drive, Denham Springs, two counts possession of Schedule II drugs, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation.
TURNAGE, PATRICIA: 38, 20549 Justin Drive, Denham Springs, two counts possession of Schedule II drugs, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
KELLEY, ADAM: 34, 15810 Denhaun Road, Pride, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, taking contraband to from penal institutions prohibited, speeding, fugitive.
Sept. 6
RICHARD, DESTIN: 27, 212 Greenhaven Drive, Lafayette, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, flight from an officer, signaled driver of vehicle must stop.
BOONE, SETH: 24, 18798 Whit Gordon Road, Livingston, resisting an officer.
SPAIN, NICHOLAS: 27, 31050 La. 16, Apt. 1060, Denham Springs, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, illegal possession of stolen firearm, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or drugs, possession of/dealing in firearms w/obliterated number/mark, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit-and-run driving, operating vehicle with suspended license, false certificates, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts theft, drug court sanction.
WATKINS, KAYLA: 30, 11328 Maxwell Drive, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
STAFFORD, BRENDON: 21, 8703 Chippewa Ave., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
DIXON, BRYAN: 42, 1135 Pink Myrtle Road, Madisonville, felony theft, fugitive.
WEEDMAN, MARION: 45, 26260 La. 441, Holden, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
PHILLIPS, RACHAEL L.: 29, 12169 Elson Lane, St. Amant, false certificates, vehicle registration expired, no driver's license.
KUHN, KATRINA: 45, 29424 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, two counts conspiracy/to produce, two counts manufacture, two counts distribute, two counts dispense Schedule IV drugs, possess Schedule II drugs, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
THREETON, DOUGLAS: 57, 29424 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, two counts conspiracy/to produce, two counts manufacture, two counts distribute, dispense Schedule IV drugs, dispense, possess Schedule II drugs, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
BENNETT, ALLEN C.: 38, 16087 Windsor Drive, Tickfaw, disturbing the peace, simple assault.
PICARD, COBY ALLEN: 27, 123675 Henry Drive, Denham Springs, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
GLENN, ROBERT AARON: 38, 01446 32nd St., Laurel, Mississippi, disturbing the peace, doing any of the following to disturb.
SOLEY, JUSTIN: 25089 Center St., Springfield, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, violation of protective orders, speeding, security required, switched plate, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery.
COULTON, ZACHARY: 26, 10822 Moss Pointe Drive, Denham Springs, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
SOLEY, JESSIE: 24, 25166 West St., Springfield, resisting an officer.
HILLER, JESSICA: 32, 19058 Cutrer Road, Kentwood, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 7
TEMPLET, RICHARD: 46, 14867 Cypress Road, Maurepas, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, careless operation.
SANDERS, TRINITY: 22, 33485 La. 16, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
JACKSON, TOCCARA: 1419 Live Oak, Hammond, two counts security required, unattended motor vehicles, no driver license.
ALEXANDER, EDWIN: 46, 500 It St., Ponchatoula, obtain rented vehicle by false representation, fail to return.
WITHERS, ERICA: 30, 17137 Bentons Ferry, Greenwell Springs, driving while intoxicated, speeding.
CYPRIAN, ELMARKCO: 33, 1385 La. 190 E., Apt. 112, Hammond, fugitive.
WILSON, LAURANCE K.: 25, 2173 Missouri St., Baton Rouge, monetary instrument abuse.
AHLES, JEREMY: 42, 22578 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, attempt/simple burglary, theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
THOMAS, JENIFER L.: 45, 30205 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, appearing in an intoxicated condition, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
MCNABB, KARLA: 36, 34922 La. 16, Lot 16, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/all schedules, possession of Schedule IV drugs.
NELSON, TIMOTHY JOSIAH: 24, 27110 Lakeview Drive, Holden, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
BAHAM, STORMI: 27, complete address unavailable, Adam Road, Hammond, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs, court cost.
BAIZE, IRVING: 30, complete address unavailable, Adams Road, Hammond, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
HOYT, DARRON: 41, 25452 Red Oak Road, Livingston, domestic abuse battery.
WAGNER, RACHELLE: 31, 10657 Blackburater Road, Baker, theft, unauthorized entry of a place of business, two counts fugitive.
COURTNEY, JOHN MICHAEL: 52, 12272 Mockingbird Lane, Walker, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, failure to appear, fugitive.
NOBLES, JESSE P.: 34, 00704 Neal St., Gonzales, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes.
JOHNSON, JERRY DEAN: 43, 1508 Weeping Willow Drive, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, two counts possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 8
SHELTON, JACOB: 32, 30205 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
DUPONT, TYLER SHANE: 26, 21265 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or drugs, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III drugs, criminal trespass.
GUIDRY, DALLAS: 31, 30205 Eden Church Road, Apt. 5, Denham Springs, driving on roadway lane for traffic, false certificates, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
GUIDRY, DEVAN: 31, 30205 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule III drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
FICHTER, CARLY: 32, 31973 Beasley Road, Walker, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, violation of protective orders.
LITTLE, LAUREN: 26, 13935 Alvin Sibley Road, Walker, violation of protective orders.
MORGAN, WALTER: 36, 31973 Beasley Drive, Walker, violation of protective orders, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license.
ELKINS, ELSIE SUE: 31, 17745 Pleasant Hills Drive, Livingston, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, speeding.
BENNETT, LESLIE MARVIN: 20, 18001 Murphy Estates Lane, Livingston, simple burglary.
MATHERNE, COLBY: 36, 14680 Wisteria Lakes, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
CUMMINGS, JOHN: 43, 30518 Milton Road, Denham Springs, fugitive.
GOVERNALE, RUNICE ESPONGE: 54, 31979 Shelly Drive, Springfield, violation of protective orders, simple battery, disturbing the peace.
BOURGEOIS, PATRICK BRYAN: 30, 12770 Sims Road, Denhams Springs, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, attempt/theft.
Sept. 9
KLEINPETER, CHRISTOPHER PAUL: 33, 12725 Hodges Lane, Walker, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, stop signs and yield signs, domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, resisting an officer, criminal mischief.
GHORAM, LANIQUA: 28, 2737 Sherwood St., Baton Rouge, theft, resisting an officer.
SANDERS, LEKEISHA: 38, 1855 Blvd. De Province, Baton Rouge, theft.
ROGERS, TERRELL GLYNN: 36, 17150 Jack Allen Road, Livingston, violation of protective orders.
Sept. 10
DAVIS, DAVID P.: 50, 26380 Juban Road, Denham Springs, criminal trespass.
PRINZ, ERROL: 43, 18815 La Trace, French Settlement, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, tail lamps, communicating of false information of planned arson, domestic abuse battery.
JONES, KEVIN LEE: 28, 14664 Hood Road, Denham Springs, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, switched plate
HAMILTON, EDMOND SHANE: 50, 17457 Summa Lake Drive, Livingston, two counts violation of protective orders.
ST. CLAIR, JUDE EVERITT: 21, 31992 Linder Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale/distribution of publication, use of illegal drug, obstruction of justice, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs.
JOHNSON, TITUS: 21, 30935 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale/distribution of publication, use of illegal drug, obstruction of justice, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
REA, AMBER NOEL: 31, 12980 Rebecca Drive, Walker, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, vehicle registration expired, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, false certificates, three counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, tail lamps, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, traffic bench warrant, speeding.
TEMPLET, TABATHA: 34, 504 Regina St., Krotz Springs, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
GARRETT, BRANDON: 29, 7649 Joan Marie Drive, Denham Springs, court remand.
RAND, DANIEL A.: 53, 500 Fred Banks Drive, No. 9001, Denham Springs, parish jail time.
WAGNER, BLAKE A., 30545 Old Baton Rouge Highway, Hammond, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
WAGNER, BRYAN: 28, 30545 Old Baton Rouge Highway, Hammond, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery, simple battery of the infirm, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer.
MOCSARY, CHRISTINA: 23, 30545 Old Baton Rouge Highway, Hammond, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
STARKEY, REGINA: 43, 30545 Old Baton Rouge Highway, Hammond, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
MANGERCHINE, RICKEY: 61, 24667 La. 42, Holden, illegal possession of stolen things, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, vehicle registration expired, security required, fugitive.
LEBLANC, BRENDA A.: 49, 24693 La. 42, Springfield, fugitive.
HENRY, RICHARD RENE: 30, 8157 Akkeb Drive, Denham Springs, probation, 18 counts monetary instrument abuse.
ARMSTRONG, MATTHEW: 37, 16650 Spring Ranch, Livingston, simple battery, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery.
OWENS, MARK JAMES: 37, 32800 Lower Rome Road, Livingston, stop signs and yield signs, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license, violations of registration provisions.
BENNETT, REBECCA: 40, 34450 JL Kinchen Road, Independence, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
HILL, AMBER: homeless, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of access card as theft.
PALERMO, PATRICK: 41, 29201 George White Road, Holden, resisting an officer, parole.
CUPIT, RACHEL: 30408 Fairway View Drive, Denham Springs, probation.
Sept. 11
LANDRY, DEREK MIKE: 39, 12455 Elzie Cowart Road, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of heroin under 2 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
COOPER, MICKEY: 33, 311 Gail St., Tulia, Department of Corrections incarceration.
STOKES, PERRY: homeless, New Iberia, Department of Corrections incarceration.
SCHMIDT, TY: 39. 157 Roxie Drive, Galiano, Department of Corrections incarceration.
RILEY, QUAVEN: 25, 116 Legacy St., Rayville, Department of Corrections incarceration.
MARTIN, NICHOLAS: 38, 36285 North Corbin, Walker, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, child passenger restraint system, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
THOMPSON, ANDREW W.: 50, 13145 Covington Road, Walker, theft, fugitive.
GARRETT, CADEN KEITH: 25, 15250 Springfield Road, Walker, theft.
PIERSON, DUSTIN K.: 31, 20407 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
EDWARDS, CONNIE: 52, 33295 Walker North, Walker, speeding, stop signs and yield signs, security required
KIMBLE, JOSHUA GERALD: 31, 8185 Acadiana Ave., Denham Springs, two counts possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, two counts sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, simple burglary.
PARKER, WINTER N.: 36, 33763 Perkins Cross Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
SCHULTE, LAUREN: 32, 9815 Adam Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, two counts disturbing the peace.
MCKAY, BILLY: 32, 25739 McCarroll Road, Springfield, parole.
AYDELL, MISTY: 38, 13135 Perch St., Maurepas, theft, driving while intoxicated.
VARNADO, CHELSIE: 27, 31531 Linder Road, Denham Springs, two counts theft of a motor vehicle, theft.
GRAYER, AUSTIN SHANE: 26, 30226 Travis St., Walker, probation administrative sanction.
LANGLOIS, BRANDI: 34, 1034 Hummingbird Road, Denham Springs, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
TRAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER D.: 21, 24911 Blood River Road, No. 1, Springfield, disturbing the peace, violation of protective orders.
GUILLORY, JOSEPH: 37, 18483 La Trace, French Settlement, failure to pay child support.
PERKINS, TODD: 50, 31021 Brown Bud Road, Denham Springs, turning movements and required signals, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required.
HEBERT, SARAH: 35, 25921 Bobby Gill Road, Denham Springs, probation.
CUMMINGS, ETHAN: 21, 26207 Richoux Road, Ponchatoula, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, two counts manufacture, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, probation.
FLETCHER, KRISTINA: 30, 31365 Norred Road, 1, Holden, disturbing the peace.
LACOST, WILLIAM: 34, 28790 Brett Drive, Walker, violation of protective orders.
MCDUFFIE, TYLER RAY: 19, 35050 Fralick Ray Lane, Independence, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, owner to secure registration.
Sept. 12
WATSON,ANN: 25, 4132 Lee St., Zachary, fugitive.
HOLLINS, MOSE: 47, 15481 Pinkneyville, Woodville, Mississippi, fugitive.
DUFOUR, JOHN: homeless, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, monetary instrument abuse, possession of Schedule III drugs, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, expired motor vehicle insurance, security required.
RATLIFF, CHRISTOPHER: 36, 39356 Keaghey Road, Ponchatoula, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, smoking in vehicle with child, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, failure to pay child support, improper display of temporary plate.
FORNEA, BRITTANY MARIE: 31, 39356 Keaghey Road, Ponchatoula, possession of Schedule II drugs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, driving on roadway lane for traffic, driving while intoxicated, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
JOHNSON, REGINALD: 46, 26196 Bell Road, Springfield, disturbing the peace, bicycles/front lamps/side and rear reflectors.
BENNETT, NAPOLEAN: 56, 25720 McCarroll Road, Springfield, possession of/dealing in firearms with obliterated number/mark, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or drugs, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, three counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, three counts distribution, three counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, parole.
FOX, AKEEM JAMAL: 31, 315 South Bell, Springfield, possession of/dealing in firearms with obliterated number/mark, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or drugs, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, four counts manufacture, four counts cultivation, four counts distribution, four counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
CONERLY, BLAKE E.: 32, 25572 Pardue Road, Springfield, possession of/dealing in firearms with obliterated number/mark, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or drugs, possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic violence in last 10 years, four counts manufacture, four counts cultivation, four counts distribution, four counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, synthetic cannabinoids.
FLYNN, BRYAN KEITH: 51, 8380 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
DAVIS, LESLIE: 36, 1123 Jason Drive, Denham Springs, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia.
SWINDLE, BONNIE: 48, 28829 Elbert Stewart Road, possession of Schedule II drugs, three counts possession of Schedule IV drugs.