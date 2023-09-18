Artist and educator Kerry Curtin can’t exactly recall how many years he has been sharing his craft with youngsters from throughout Livingston Parish and beyond.
But he knows he'll "never get tired of helping young people learn all about art and watching them grow as potential future artists.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 5, he launched his latest series of art classes, beyond those he pursues during regular class hours at South Live Oak Elementary School, his home base.
The class, which focused on drawing, was the first of four sessions offered each month into December, when the current series of 16 classes will conclude.
For the first session, which lasted from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Curtin focused on basic drawing techniques, and by the end of the class, his 16 students had completed a basic drawing that was a personal reward for the effort put forth during the class.
The classes, sponsored by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, serve as an introductory lesson in art. Participants are drawn from the second through the sixth grades, and while some students who have attended Curtin’s classes before show advanced skills, all the children raptly paid attention, made serious efforts to follow the instructions, and left the class with an original drawing.
“Í guess that I have been doing this for about 15 years. I just can’t really remember. ... The years go by so fast ... but the children really enjoy being creative, and if I can help them develop something that just might stay with them for the rest of their lives, it is worth the effort," he said.
Asked, “how many of you love to draw and have you been drawing before coming tonight?’ and 32 hands quickly shot up. Those who are seriously engaged in pursuing the arts in many and varied forms frequently have difficulty expressing when their muse called, but almost all will say that they felt an urge to be creative at an early age. Art teachers such as Curtin stress that the cultivation for an appreciation of the visual arts can, indeed, be cultivated in the very young.
His long years of teaching art in the Livingston Parish school system have equipped him with the virtues of patience and talent, he said. Curtin follows a carefully developed plan on how to teach drawing. He starts with the very basics and allows his students to gradually complete the picture, first in their minds and then on paper.
For the first lesson, Curtin kept the class very simple. He started by asking the children to draw a “still life,” featuring a straw hat; a small, ceramic blue duck; and a yellow glass egg.
Curtin drew a picture of the set on the whiteboard alongside the setting as he led his students through the drawing process.
“I know a lot of you like to draw things on the pages of books so you draw small little things," Curtain said. "Tonight I want you to think big and to pretty much fill your page.”
Curtin has to cover the basic with artists this young, and has to explain such things as horizontal and vertical when planning a picture. He explained that working with only a black pencil and a white page was no limitation to creating interesting are.
Curtin instructed that the straw hat was at the center of the picture and pointed out that all three objects had one thing in common; each was essentially in the shape of an oval. Curtin pointed out that each oval was different in size and made it a point to explain how to proportion each object relative to the other objects. As the basic drawings began to emerge on the drawing pads in front of each youngster, Curtin led them to the next step, shading. He explained that shading is the art of giving a picture texture.
By the time the fourth session meets, the children will be working with watercolors using both colored pencils and brushes and paint.
Curtin, who works with the parish’s Talented Arts Programs, visits several schools in the area where he shares his knowledge with novice artists.
“Watching young artists grow is a joy. I don’t know how long I have been doing this. ... I know it has been at least 15 years, but teaching art is a reward in itself," he said. "Many young people are genuinely interested in art and as the years go by, youngsters just keeping coming, one generation after the next, who are interested in becoming artists. No matter the distractions facing young people today, there will always be those who want to be creative, and they welcome the chance to join classes where they can develop their skills.”
Curtin is a well-known artist in the area and has long been a member of the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. His large, colorful paintings frequently grace the walls of the council’s gallery. He said he recently sold four of his large paintings and added, “Everything I had within a frame is now out at various exhibits and art shops.”
Future classes in the current series will be offered as follows: Session 1, Sept. 19, Sept. 26; Oct. 3,Oct. 10, Oct.24, Nov. 7; Nov. 14, Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12. The fee for class participation is $45 and for ACLP members, $40. Payment can be made online to the arts center or at the first class meeting.