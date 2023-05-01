Visitors to Hammond's Northshore Arts in Bloom were treated to blossoming works of art that represented the best that regional floral artists had to offer.
While the spotlight of the weekend festival was on floral arrangements, the event also offered participants three theatrical performances, visits to the nearby Hammond Regional Arts Center where a sculpture exhibit was on display, a Chalk Walk for youngsters, programs on flower decorating and bouquet creating, readings of three original plays, and strolling dancers and musicians in the city’s downtown area.
Patrons invited to the opening party of Arts in Bloom at the city’s Columbia Theater were treated to several large floral sculptures created by local florists that graced the theater’s large lobby. In the theater’s main gallery were the stars of the show, floral arrangements created by area flower decorating enthusiasts. Participating decorators were asked to create a floral arrangement that echoed an oil painting that was hung nearby. The paintings were on loan from local art collectors.
Joe Meir who, with his wife Elaine, looked over the several dozen arrangements on display. “This show is just beautiful and unless someone actually comes to see these floral arrangements, they just can’t imagine how impressive a show this is," Joe Meir said. "This demonstrates the talent that we have right here on the Northshore. I have nothing but praise for the committee that put this show together. … they did a wonderful job bringing something this beautiful for the people in this area.”
Ronnie Rossi, a local businessman, and his wife, Catherine, offered similar praise for the Arts in Bloom show. “I think that this is really a great demonstration of the beauty found in flowers. Growing day lilies of all types has been my lifelong hobby and I have always appreciated how flowers can bring so much joy. This event should make everyone appreciate the beauty in flowers even more.”
Tara Bennett, publicity director for Arts in Bloom observed, “paintings, songs and films can endure for decades … still, the best floral artists know it can be just as effective to experience beauty for a few short days, knowing the limited time span is part of its power.”
Pat Graves, one of the founders of Arts in Bloom when it was launched in 2022, said this year’s event was, “as good or even better than last year. Arts in Bloom demonstrates that this community is learning more and more about the artistry and beauty associated with flower decorating. The artists put a great deal of thought and effort into their creations and their talent shines through. Arts in Bloom puts the focus on what the Northshore and Tangipahoa Parish have to offer. I believe that this is a great place for our people to live and that art helps make a community an even more attractive and pleasant place to make one’s home.”
Graves, who was in charge of the of the floral design competitions, said professional judges were brought in to evaluate the entries in the decorating contest. She said the competition encourages floral designers to create flowering interpretations of artworks on which their displays are built and shown next to their painted counterparts. Prizes were awarded to the top designs.
Participants at the Friday Patron’s Party were invited to vote on their favorite floral arrangement for the People’s Choice Award.
The emphasis on flowers even extended to the extensive hors d’oeuvres offered guests at the Patron’s Party. Many of the items featured edible flowers as part of the treat. The food was prepared by high school students enrolled in the Pro Start Culinary Program at Hammond High Magnet School.
Adding to the weekend experience at Arts in Bloom was a troupe of belly dancers who offered a Saturday performance at the Columbia Theater and then proceeded down the streets of Downtown Hammond showing off their dancing skills.