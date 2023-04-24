Two artists, Dody Sandifer and Macey Sledge, separated by a generation or two, were honored Saturday by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish at a reception at the council’s gallery on Hummel Street in Denham Springs.
Sandifer was named Artist of the Year by the Arts Council and Sledge, only six years old, was named a recipient of the Sarah Riley Scott Student Artist Award given to two young artists each year by the Arts Council.
Both being honored on the same day is not the only parallel the duo share. Sandifer, a veteran painter, sculptor and one-time art gallery owner said of what drives him to create, “I dream of painting all the time … when an idea of what I want to paint just comes into my head, I have got to start painting. I just have to do it … This is how it has been for me for much of my life.”
Reagan Sarbeck, Macey’s mother, said of the aspiring young artist, “She just loves all forms of art. She is always drawing, painting an doing all kinds of creative activities. Being creative is how she plays. I have to wonder where this drive to be creative comes from.”
The second recipient of a Sarah Riley Scott Student Artist Award is Haiden Latimer, an eighth-grade student at French Settlement High School. Latimer, who could not attend the reception, ironically because he was at an art class, created a hanging sculpture titled, “Lion Up.”
He was honored for creating what is termed “recycled art.” Latimer used old newspaper to create a mane that circles the face of a lion. To create texture on the lion’s face he used tabs from the tops of discarded aluminum cans.
The title Latimer chose for his creation, “Lion Up!,” has become the unofficial rallying cry for fans of athletics at Southeastern Louisiana University where the lion has been the school mascot for more than 70 years.
Sandifer is a versatile artist who said that he just enjoys being creative in many different mediums. “I have created art in every form with the exception of ceramics and that’s because I don’t have a kiln. I just have to be involved with art in its many forms just about all the time. … I can’t help it,” he said.
While Sandifer does sell some of his art, much of that on commissions, he said he does not paint or create sculptures for the market. “I don’t paint because I have to, I paint because I want to,” he said.
He related that he often works on two very different projects at the same time. “I will go back in my shop and start doing work on a metal sculpture and it will get hot and I will get tired so then I will decide to go back inside and start painting. Painting is much easier. … You don’t need any tools.”
The award-winning artist said he is inspired by the world he sees around him every day. Besides his visual art, Sandifer is also a musician and he said that music play a part in his painting endeavors. Evidence of that is readily noticed by visitors to the gallery. In the reception area are three huge paintings of guitars executed by Sandifer.
Sandifer said that he also enjoys painting food-themed pictures. “Painting food is fun and it sells. People like to buy food pictures because it helps them to decorate their kitchens,” he laughs.
But selling his art is not a priority for Sandifer. He was an industrial electrician by trade and said he has worked on numerous large buildings and at the plants along the Mississippi River during his career as an electrician.
For a time, he also owned an art gallery in Baton Rouge but said he had to give up that venue because his gallery was in a location with little parking space and limited access. His time at the gallery helped him to understand some of the nuances that attract the general population to art. “It was always something that interested me. … A piece would hang in the gallery for six months and hardly anyone would look at it, and then one day someone would walk in and say, ‘That’s exactly what I have been looking for!’ An appreciation of a particular work of art is in the eye of the beholder,” he said.
Sandifer said he enjoys painting, “free style,” and that he is inspired by the modernists Jackson Pollock who gained fame for his “splatter” art. Sandifer said he is experimenting with dripping paint on a canvas and just seeing how it art turns out.
He traces his interest in and love of art back to his freshman year in high school. “I painted a Halloween picture and after that, I just had to keep on painting. That’s a big part of my life. Painting is therapy. … It is so rewarding, I’ll say it again, it’s just something I have to do,” Sandifer said. He added, “People who possess that creative drive just have to get it out. … They have to express their imagination, their ideas, their talent with visual art that can be shared. It’s a wonderful experience.”
Sandifer said his family has been most supportive of his art and has encouraged him along the way. Looking around the gallery at the artwork of Livingston Parish students, some of it remarkably engaging, Sandifer said that he is encouraged by the interest that young people show in the visual arts.
“I will have children and young adults come up me and ask me questions about being an artist and even ask me to teach them art. This is encouraging. Art will always be appealing to those who have the interest and the inspiration and the talent,” he observed.
In addition to the student art that adorned the walls of the halls and galleries, a special exhibit was offered this year to showcase the winning entries in the Louisiana Black Bear Coloring Contest held in 19 of the parish’s elementary schools. The contest was held in connection with the Louisiana Black Bear Exhibit that was offered to the public at the Old City Hall Museum in Historic Downtown Denham Springs earlier this year.
The exhibit, which has been on display for a month, closed with the April 22 reception.