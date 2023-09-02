Author and Louisiana native Ann Marie Jameson’s newest book, “Lilly’s Redemption,” was released in August and the author is on a book tour.
Jameson became an avid reader at 9 and began writing poems and short stories in high school. Her first work to be published was a poem she wrote as a tribute to her father when she was a teenager. The poem was featured in her local newspaper for Father’s Day.
The first book Jameson published was a children’s book which was released in 2003. After taking several years off to care for her elderly parents, Jameson returned to writing but this time as a novelist.
Her first novel titled “A Bed of Roses” was released in 2016. Spurred on by fan support, Jameson continued writing as she developed a four book series around her first book. The second book in the “Willow Rose” series, “Belle Rose,” was released in 2017. The third book, “Petite Rose,” was released in 2019 and the fourth, “Coming Up Roses” was released in 2020.
While her fifth book, “Lilly’s Redemption,” is not a “Willow Rose” book, it is a spinoff of the popular series and it features many of the same characters that Jameson’s fans have grown to love while reading her other books.
Jameson has partnered with PJs Coffee of New Orleans for her upcoming fall book tour which will be starting on Sept. 9. During the tour, Jameson will be holding book signing events at numerous PJs Coffee of New Orleans stores as well as at various other coffee shops, gift shops and bookstores across the state of Louisiana.
Jameson will be starting her tour in her hometown of Hammond with the first event being at Books-A-Million on Sept. 9 from noon to 4 p.m., and her second at PJs Coffee of New Orleans on Railroad from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Her third event will be in Baton Rouge at the PJs Coffee of New Orleans store there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Scheduled stops include:
- Books-A-Million: Sept. 9, 325 Palace Drive, Hammond
- PJ’s Coffee: Sept. 15, 1913 S.W. Railroad, Hammond
- PJ’s Coffee: Sept. 22, 100 Lafayette St., Baton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- PJ's Coffee: Sept. 23, 1600 Highway 190, Covington 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- PJ's Coffee Sept. 30: 925 Highway 59, Mandeville, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Village Arts Marketplace: Oct. 6-7, Twin Steeples, 220 E. Oak St., Ponchatoula, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- PJ’s Coffee: Oct. 13, 2200 David Drive, Metairie, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- PJ’s Coffee: Oct. 14, 7335 Westbank Exp., Marrero, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- PJ’s Coffee: Oct. 14, 12413 US-90, Luling, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- PJ's Coffee: Oct. 15, 10158 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- PJ's Coffee: Oct. 21, 1806 Lindberg Drive, Slidell-Fremaux, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Book and the Bean: Oct. 28, 235 Girod St., Unit A, Mandeville, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- PJ's Coffee: Oct. 28, 4520 La. 22, Mandeville, noon to 5 p.m.