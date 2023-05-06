Auto Title celebrated its recent opening with a ribbon-cutting with Livingston Parish Chamber officials, staff, clients and guests in attendance.
Owner Elizabeth Wilson’s background includes working for several government agencies and private organizations. When the last company she was working for was bought out, she decided to start her own business and Auto Title/Scriba Consulting was born. They offer Office of Motor Vehicles services including title transfers and duplicate titles, license plates and full-service notary services. Wilson also is a wedding officiant.
Auto Title is at 31804 La. 16, Suite C and can be reached at (225) 347-5767 or autotitle166.com. They are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. but can accommodate appointments on Saturdays or after-hours.