Kampgrounds of America Inc. announces Baton Rouge KOA Holiday Campground, 7628 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, has earned the 2023 KOA President’s Award and the KOA Founder’s Award.
These awards were presented Nov. 16 at Kampgrounds of America Inc.’s annual International Convention in Orlando, Florida.
The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana, in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review, according to a news release.
The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests, according to the release. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
KOA is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2022. For information, visit www.KOA.com.