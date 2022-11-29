Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish.
Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area.
Agents set up surveillance on an area near Pointe a La Hache that was baited with red milo and corn. On Nov. 12, agents heard gunshots coming from the baited area. Agents also observed both subjects leaving the baited area in possession of shotguns and freshly killed migratory game birds.
Agents made contact with the men and informed them about the area they were hunting was baited. Agents retrieved an additional sample of corn and milo from the pond after they exited the area. Agents seized 11 migratory game birds and donated them to a local charity.
All federal migratory game bird baiting cases are filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution in Federal Court. Agents participating in the case are Lt. Adam Young and Senior Agent Shea Schexnaydre.