Cajun Tubing & Kayaking opened for business May 5 with a ribbon-cutting with owners John and Madeline Bonnette, and Ragan and Haley Bonnette, Livingston Parish Chamber officials, family, staff and chamber ambassadors present.
Cajun Tubing is family-owned and operated. The Bonnettes also own and operate Louisiana River Adventures and Tubing in the Park in Franklinton.
Cajun Tubing offers group discounts for social gatherings, team building and more, a news release said. The business is at 32625 La. 1019 in Denham Springs. For information and rules, visit cajuntubing.com or call (225) 304-2033.