The STEAM Express rolled into the Parks & Recreation District of Denham Springs' summer camp to offer hands-on science activities this month.
STEAM Express Director Jolie Gregoire said the mobile learning lab has booked several field visits for the summer to help introduce more children to fun learning activities, a news release said.
“When children can engage in scientific and engineering-based activities in the context of a fun activity, like summer camp, then it’s a great way to make learning fun and interesting,” Gregoire said. “Our hope is that the more our students can engage in these types of activities, then the more inclined they may become to pursue more learning in these areas, and eventually pursue a career in that path.”
Gregoire said community organizations interested in having the STEAM Express participate in their activities can call her at (225) 686-4233 or at jolie.gregoire@lpsb.org to determine availability and to schedule an appearance.