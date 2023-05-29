Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center's June calendar includes a variety of programs.
The center's new hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and by appointment only on Mondays and Tuesdays. The center is closed Sundays.
The June exhibition, which runs through June 27, is "The World of Dolls," which includes the Northshore Doll Club’s exhibition of vintage and handmade dolls. The exhibition includes Mardi Gras dolls, dolls of foreign lands, baby dolls, antique and vintage dolls, modern dolls, royalty dolls and others. Opening reception is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 6. An artist talk with Cynthia Orgeron begins at 6 p.m.
On June 15, the center will host a paper doll workshop at 3 p.m. with Texas Rigsby. Create a paper doll and learn the historical importance of paper dolls. All ages are welcome at the free event.
Learn the significance of Louisiana to the doll-making culture while exploring different artists native to Louisiana during a 6 p.m. program on June 23 with Cynthia Orgeron.
Other programs include:
June 1, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Open mic and performance by poet Jonathan Mayers, who will read his poetry in both English and Kouri-Vini, the endangered Creole language of Louisiana. All ages are welcome to come and enjoy, snacks provided.
June 17, 10:30 a.m: Children’s book author reading and craft. At this children’s book event, Shannon Kelley Atwater will read from her new book “Goodnight Pothole” inspired by New Orleans' infamously bad roads. Atwater will lead a pothole-themed craft.
June 21, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m: Yoga at the Steeples. Downtown Yoga of Hammond will lead this community yoga class at the center. Britni Serou, co-founder of Downtown Yoga, will lead this gentle yoga class, designed for practitioners of all levels; no experience required. A $10 donation is suggested for this program.
To learn more or become a Twin Steeples member or patron, visit https://twinsteeples.org.