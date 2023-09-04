Twin Steeples' new September exhibition features “Through the Lens of Dave McNamara,” running through Sept. 27.
The exhibition features photography by the award-winning journalist with nearly 50 years of experience in Louisiana television and radio, Dave McNamara. This exhibition of work is based on photographs taken by McNamara across Louisiana, exploring the beautiful landscapes we have across our state.
This exhibition will also have two featured displays, one by local illustrator and author Ariane Trammell with work from new book on the environment and the other will be a special wetland display by fellow nonprofit Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana with their focus on restoring our coast land.
The free exhibition is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
The September calendar also includes an open mic and performance by poet and author Chris Wilson from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 14. Wilson is a local musician and singer/songwriter who will perform an hour of acoustic tunes both originals and covers. All ages are welcome to come and enjoy the show.
On Sept. 20, the center will open its Yoga at the Steeples from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Join the center as it partners with Downtown Yoga of Hammond to offer this community yoga class. Britni Serou, co-founder of Downtown Yoga, will lead this gentle yoga class, designed for practitioners of all levels; no experience required. A $10 donation is suggested. Bring your own mat.
A Group Critique is set from 6 p.. to 7 p.m. Sept. 26. The session is a chance for artists to bring out a piece they are working on, perhaps get some feedback and even share some thoughts with other artists.
Twin Steeples is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and by appointment only on Mondays and Tuesdays.
To learn more or become a Twin Steeples member or patron, visit https://twinsteeples.org.