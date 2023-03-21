Southeastern Louisiana University Contemporary Art Gallery's Juried Student Exhibition runs through April 5.
The exhibition will be juried by visual artist and ceramicist Chris Pate and designer Ofir Mizrahi.
Every year, the gallery invites two jurors from the artistic community to Southeastern’s campus to select from a pool of submissions that reflect exemplary artwork made by Southeastern students.
This year, Pate and Mizrahi will select a variety of artworks ranging from area concentrations such as ceramics, drawing, graphic design, new media and animation, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture.
Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.