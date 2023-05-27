Liberty Nicholas recently received the Lloyd F. “Big D” deGeneres Scholarship for 2023.
Nicholas, a recent Denham Springs High graduate, received the $1,000 scholarship from Kathy deGeneres.
The award is presented annually to a graduating senior to help pay college expenses. The student must demonstrate good character, initiative and work ethic, a news release said.
The scholarship winner must plan on entering a field of public service such as teaching, social work, nursing, medicine or law enforcement. Nicholas, the daughter of William and Cynthia Nicholas, plans to attend Southeastern Louisiana University to study social work.
This is the eighth year deGeneres has presented the scholarship in honor of her late husband.