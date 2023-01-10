On Dec. 27, DEMCO announced its selection of five students to participate in its Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program Class of 2023.
The Youth Cooperative Ambassador program is an all-expenses-paid leadership and educational class for ninth and 10th grade DEMCO member-students.
DEMCO student ambassadors will learn about rural electrification, cooperatives, cooperative governance and the seven cooperative business principles. The program will conclude with the students working on a community service project.
The five YCAP student ambassadors chosen were Nathan Martin, Ponchatoula High School; Mackenzie Langley, Northeast High School; Amiyah Chaney, Central High School; Amari Langley, University View Academy; and Sophia Macias, Episcopal School.
“Workshops, seminars, peer group activities and a community service project help enhance leadership, problem-solving skills, and interpersonal relationships,” said DEMCO community relations specialist Chanon Martin.
DEMCO also offers an annual essay contest for 11th grade students and a scholarship program for 12th grade students. Visit demco.org/community for information.