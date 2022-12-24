The Denham Springs High School Class of 1965 held its birthday celebration Dec. 3 at the Denham Springs STEM & Robotics Center. Members of the Class of 1965 reached a milestone in life this year, their 75th birthdays.
A banner read “Denham Springs High School Class of 1965” on the Wall of Fame as classmates entered. Attendees were greeted and given name tags by committee members Shyrl Curter Westmoreland and Bobbye Morris Corbitt. Pictures were taken under the banner to memorialize the occasion.
Corbitt welcomed the classmates and wished everyone a special happy birthday.
Coming together was important since the class was unable to celebrate its 55th reunion due to COVID-19 in 2020.
Friends reminisced about their school days, with some remembering preschool at First Baptist Church in 1952.
The class had 156 graduates; 43 are deceased.
The registry table and buffet tables were decorated with black linen tablecloths surrounded with white linen covered chairs. Arrangements of purple and gold mums accented the tables with purple and gold Ford trucks as centerpieces donated by Hwy. 55.
Classmate Roger White offered the meal blessing. The menu included assorted sandwiches, fresh fruits and vegetables along with crackers and dips. A purple floral centerpiece accented the dessert table, surrounded by one-hundred purple and gold cupcakes.
Other members of the planning committee included Glenda Davis Fontenot, Gwen Miller Spring, Roger White, Carl Barnum, Steve Jones, Mervin Fontenot, Leo Ware, Royce Bassett and David Wall.