Petty Officer 1st Class David Day, a native of Denham Springs, Louisiana, serves in Japan aboard a forward-deployed U.S. Navy warship.
Day, who joined the Navy seven years ago, serves as a cryptologic technician aboard USS Ralph Johnson.
“I joined the Navy for financial aid for college,” Day said.
Growing up in Denham Springs, Day attended Riverdale Christian Academy and graduated in 2012.
Day relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Denham Springs to succeed in the military.
“I learned in Denham Springs that helping others is the best way to help yourself,” said Day.
Modern U.S. Navy surface ships provide a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multithreat air, surface and subsurface environments.
A Navy surface ship is capable of operating independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups or expeditionary strike groups.
Jobs aboard a U.S. Navy ship are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill, according to Navy officials. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry, along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.
“The Navy is important to national defense because 90 percent of all trade goes through the oceans,” said Day. "Free trade is the basis of free democracy."
Day serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence," said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander. "Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend - across all domains - any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being."
Day and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I am proud of finally finding something that I'm really passionate about,” said Day.
As Day and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means supporting what I believe is the best way forward as a nation in a way that I am passionate about,” said Day.