The pinnacle of chorus vocalist Sara Glascock’s promising career came in early November when the Denham Springs High School senior participated in the All-National Honor Choir in Maryland where she was the only singer selected from the state of Louisiana for the prestigious honor.
Sara was one of 230 outstanding high school vocalists from throughout the nation chosen to participate in the honor choir that performed on Nov. 6 in National Harbor, Maryland.
Prior to the concert, Sara said that during the three days leading up to the concert she spent 12-hour days in intensive practice that she said was both challenging and rewarding.
“When my mother and I arrived in Maryland, we had to stay in different rooms, and I was assigned to a room with another vocalist and we quickly became friends," she said. "Meeting a fellow student from a very different part of the country was part of what I learned from being in the honor choir. Participating in the national honor choir was a tremendous experience. We spent so much time together practicing our music that we grew as a group and as individuals. When it all came together it was with so much feelings and emotion."
Singing a family affair
Sara said she started singing as a young child.
“I was about 6 years old or so when I started singing with my family. My grandfather, Ralph Doiron, was a preacher, and our family members were all regulars at church. This was the start, but my singing in a choir really blossomed when I enrolled in Denham Springs High School,” she said.
Teacher has impact
Michelle Freneaux-Chasing, the DHS faculty member and choir director, had an immediate impact on Sara, she said.
“Mrs. Freneaux was amazing and from the beginning she was my inspiration. Even though singing was an important part of my life I had never had the kind of influence that I received from Mrs. Freneaux. She is a wonderful leader and a teacher and I am blessed to have her in my life. As our leader she has molded the choir in such a way that we are family. Her care for her students and for our growth went beyond the singing. ... She helped make us become better individuals,” Sara said.
“I am scared that Mrs. Freneaux will never know just how much she has meant to me and I can never thank her enough for the time that I have spent with her during my high school years," she added.
COVID's impact
As was the case with so many other school activities, the COVID-19 pandemic that arrived about the time Sara was in her sophomore year brought about a sudden, and, for her, a sad time in her academic career.
“For me, nothing is as rewarding as singing in a choir," she said. "Music fulfills me as it did my fellow singers in the choir and suddenly we could no longer sing together. We had to wear masks, our entire academic lives were suddenly changed. This was a difficult time for all of our students, and Mrs. Freneaux somehow kept us all together.”
A joyous day for Sara came when the choir gathered outside where they could practice social distancing and rehearse together.
“It was just wonderful," she said. "I could smile again. Singing in a choir is so very special and I didn’t realize just how much it meant to me until it was taken away by Covid. We were all so happy to hear out voices joined together once again.”
Music plays big role
Sara said of the role music plays in her life, “I have become more like myself and the person I want to be through my accomplishments in music. Having the opportunity to be part of the choir in high school has been a special privilege and something I do want to take for granted. As a choir member I am part of a team and our members are always there to help one another and to be supportive,” she said.
She said that from the beginning of her high school years, she was taught that effort was part of becoming successful in whatever it is one chooses to pursue.
“From the beginning at school there was the knowledge that it didn’t matter who you were or where you came from, if you wanted to accomplish a goal, you were encouraged with the words, ‘You can do it,’” she said.
Her positive, enthusiastic embrace of what she has learned in high school will translate into eventually sharing her experiences with others.
“I want to help and encourage those who come behind me and I want to work with young singers who are looking forward to being part of a choir. Aspiring singers remind me of my passion with music that has been so much a part of my life,” she said.
Recognition
Sara’s talent as a singer was recognized during her junior year when she was chosen as an All State singer in competition sponsored by the Louisiana Music Educators’ Association. Her teacher encouraged her to audition for the honor and the accolades followed. Her teacher then suggested that she try out for the National Honor Choir and thus began her journey to Maryland.
The route to the national finals started with creating a video recording for the audition. She was required to sing an Irish folk song using a score sent by the national group sponsoring the choir and a selection of her own.
For her choice piece, she chose "When the World Was Mine,” from the Count of Monte Cristo. The recording had to be made without accompaniment. After the video was complete it was sent and the waiting started, she said.
“I was apprehensive about trying out for the national choir and I kept wondering if I was good enough. Well, the answer came near the end of the year. I was riding with my dad in his truck when I received an email on my phone informing me that I had been chosen for the national choir. I suddenly screamed and scared my dad. It was a wonderful time and my family was so proud of me,” she said.
Eva Glascock, Sara’s mother, expressed her admiration for her daughter’s accomplishments as a vocalist. “As a family singing has always been important. We are members of the River of Life Worship Center in Port Vincent and singing in church has always been a part of our lives. Sara started her singing in church and she has progressed from there. Music has taken her to a special place and we are all so proud of her,” Eva Glascock said.
The next step
Contemplating her future, Sara said she is looking forward to enrolling at Southeastern Louisiana University in the fall where she will pursue a degree in choral directing. She said she plans to pursue her master’s degree and perhaps more advanced degrees in her future collegiate career.
“I would eventually like to be a college professor and share with others the joy and fulfillment I have found in music," she said. "Music can unite people. It can add so much to one’s life. Singing, especially with a choir, is electric, it is a time of rejoicing, it is almost a divine experience! Music has meant so much to me and I want to share this with others. I have had a wonderful high school experience despite the challenges of the COVID years and now it is time to move on. I am excited about what the future might bring."