Before they walked across the stage to pick up their high school diplomas, 19 graduating seniors returned to the halls of their elementary school to celebrate their early years hitting the books.
On Wednesday, 19 seniors — 17 from Denham Springs High and twins from Walker — donned caps and gowns to walk down memory lane and celebrate their accomplishments with students from 7th Ward Elementary School.
The seniors met in the cafeteria, where they looked through yearbooks and scrapbooks. They met with former teachers and the principal and a few current teachers.
Afterwards, the seniors walked through the hallways as students greeted them. After that, they returned to the cafeteria for a slideshow and refreshments.
The elementary students shook pompoms and held handmade signs of encouragement.
The seniors graduate Sunday at Southeastern Louisiana University.