The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office's new training center was designed to attract the best law enforcement recruits and keep them in peak condition, a news release said.
Designers drew inspiration from elite athletic facilities when drawing up plans for the center.
Baton Rouge design firm Compose was commissioned to create an interior branding experience for a new 40,000 square-foot facility for first responders. The lead designers, Ashley and Sarah Powell, were tasked with showcasing the department's legacy, inspiring current cadets, and attracting top recruits by capturing the essence of the meaning “to serve and protect”, as part of a comprehensive wellness program developed by Jerry Drefahl, the founder of Kinesics Human Movement Systems.
“We are honored to be a part of this exciting new program for first responders,” said Compose owner and principal designer Sarah Powell. “We believe the result is a facility that will attract and inspire top law enforcement recruits and engage visitors as well. This is a facility everyone in Livingston Parish can be proud of.”
Compose identified 13 different content areas and designed specific features for each using custom lighting, surface textures, and large-scale graphics. Compose then took the project from conceptual renderings to installation, with a hands-on approach overseeing all aspects of research, fabrication, printing, electrical, product selection, scheduling and budget management.