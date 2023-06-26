The Denham Springs High School cross-country and track and field teams are hosting the third annual Dog Days of Summer 5K and 1-mile run on Aug. 5.
The race is along historic River Road in Denham Springs, starting at 979 Government St., Kidz Korner Playground.
All proceeds beyond the administrative costs of the event will be donated to the Denham Springs High School cross-country and track and field programs.
The race will be officially timed and managed by Threshold Timing. All participants will receive a T-shirt, if registered by July 29. All 5K finishers and all 1-mile finishers 14 and under will receive a custom medal. T-shirts will be available for those who register after July 29, while supplies last.
There are a maximum of 300 spots available for the races.
After the race drinks and food will be provided in the pavilion near the finish line.
Event details:
- Registration through July 1: $20 for 1-mile run, $30 for 5K.
- Registration through July 29: $30 for 1-mile run, $40 for 5K.
- Registration through Aug. 5: $35 for 1-mile run, $45 for 5K.
- Packet Pickup: Denham Springs High School, 1000 N. Range Ave, Denham Springs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 4.
- Race day packet pickup at race site, starting at 6:30 am.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yc59hwdh.