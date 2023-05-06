New English language arts and math initiatives were highlighted when leaders from the Louisiana Department of Education and Livingston Parish Public Schools visited French Settlement High School.
The May 1 visit was for a Teacher Advisory Spotlight Session hosted by local math and STEM teacher Erik Willie.
The session focused on new math and English language arts initiatives taking place at the state level, with updates being made to the LDOE website and resources to better suit the needs of teachers and students across the state.
French Settlement High Principal John Chewning and several math and ELA teachers ranging from grades 5-12 participated in the meeting.
Willie began the presentation by highlighting the Teacher Advisory Council's quarterly meetings with State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and various department heads at LDOE to provide input and resolution to various agenda items throughout the year.
"The most crucial element behind these meetings has proved to be the priceless input of educators from across the state," Willie said. "We continue to have important discussions about policies and practices that will affect the classroom in positive ways."
During the meeting, data was viewed from National Assessment of Educational Progress scores in Louisiana from the last 20 years. The scores rank Louisiana in comparison to all other states.
Willie shared data that Louisiana has experienced a positive increase in ELA and math scores for both fourth and eighth grade, even through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 meant many students were learning remotely.
"No doubt, there are still those gaps of unfinished learning that need to be addressed as we continue to teach new material,” Hebert said. "We want to give you all the needed resources in conjunction with your current curricula to make that a possibility."
Hebert also drew attention to the family resource page from LDOE, which provides tools to families for working on remedial and fluency skills at home.
LDOE’s Shantell Lee pinpointed goals and resources for teachers to access when teaching ELA.
State educator Joni Landry wrapped up the meeting reminding attendees that the state department will continue to offer resources that best fit the teachers' and students' needs.
"We are always readily available to answer questions. I'll make sure that you are pointed to the right person and the proper resources. We truly want to thank you for all that you do as educators. French Settlement High School continues to have an outstanding reputation for academic excellence. We are always hearing great things at the department," Landry said.
The meeting was facilitated by local students, including FSHS Junior Beta officers Haiden Latimer, Brayden Boeneke and Madison Hill, who welcomed the visiting team to the campus, as well as Ella Martin, Ellie Martin and Beau Armand, who documented the meeting and provided the media with a report.