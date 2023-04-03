ESI celebrated its Walker location March 23 with a ribbon-cutting with family, friends, and members and staff of Livingston Parish Chamber on hand.
ESI Supply owner Robert Kraft started the business in 2006. ESI stands for Environmental, Safety and Industrial, which is primarily what the business started as.
Although the business is headquartered in Mississippi, it already had a customer base in Livingston Parish. So it was an easy decision to expand into this area with a brick and mortar location where they have been since 2018.
ESI Supply is open to the public and carries a variety of environmental and industrial safety products including fall protection; head, face and eye protection; hydration products; safety lighting, clothing, absorbents and first aid supplies.
The business is at 9346 Florida Blvd. in Walker and can be reached at (225) 523-7382 or by visiting esisupply.net.