Esther Beauty celebrated its one-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting March 31 with family, friends, Livingston Chamber officials, dignitaries, and guests there to help celebrate.
The start of the business began when Christy Mackiewicz launched Esther Esthetics & Education and rented a small space inside a salon. Amey Flash-Guitreau rented a spot in the same salon and a partnership was formed which eventually turned into Esther Salon & Spa.
The business partners now employ multiple educators, cosmetologists, microbladists and estheticians and offer salon and spa services including facials, waxing, lash tint, massage and hair and makeup. They also offer education in esthetics, medical aesthetics and cosmetology.
Esther Beauty is at 1291 S.W. Florida Ave., Suite 2, in Denham Springs (inside Sandefer Dental). They can be contacted at (225) 223-9977 or at esthereducation.com.