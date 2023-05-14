The several hundred attendees at the Fentanyl Community Awareness Event held May 8 at the Denham Springs High School STEM Center were confronted with a message projected on large screens, “Fentanyl kills more Americans under the age of 50 than any other cause of death.”
The session, sponsored by the Livingston Parish Students Against Destructive Decisions, featured a panel of seven professionals who have had to deal firsthand with the damage that fentanyl has caused since its introduction into the world of illicit drugs. They were Dan Schneider, a pharmacist; Steven Hofer, assistant special agent in charge for the Baton Rouge District Office of the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration; Rebecca Chiasson, chemistry manager at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab; Dr. Ron Coe, Livingston Parish coroner since 2004; Sgt. Cody Jarreau, of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department; Sgt. Keith Scoby, of the Denham Springs Police Department; and Kristopher Guedry, emergency room nurse at Our Lady of the Lake’s Children’s Hospital.
Schneider opened the meeting with an impassioned account of how he lost his son, Danny Jr., in a substance-abuse related shooting. Schneider has since made it his self-professed life’s mission to try to stop the use of dangerous drugs, especially fentanyl.
He is the creator of a Netflix docuseries on the dangers of fentanyl abuse. An episode shown at the meeting shows a packet of artificial sweetener emptied and then a finger is put into the little envelope. The finger is extracted showing a tiny trace of powder. That amount of fentanyl can kill, the speaker said.
Schneider said, “Our family lived in a nice house, we had a nice car, and my wife and I had two good kids. We were aware of what addiction and drug abuse could do to a young person, but we had the ‘never us’ attitude. This could not happen to our family. And then one night, our son said he was going out to borrow some notes for homework. At 2 a.m., two policemen showed up at our house to tell us our son had been shot to death in a ‘bad part of town’ trying to buy drugs.”
He continued, “We did not know our son had become addicted to drugs and looking back, I know that three months prior he was not involved with drugs, but two months later, he was apparently hooked.”
“My son is buried … but he is speaking through me, and he is sending a message to everyone, especially the young, don’t experiment with drugs — especially now. With fentanyl, one pill can kill you.”
Hofer said the misuse of fentanyl poses the “greatest threat ever in the history of drug abuse.”
He said 107,000 people died last year from drug overdoses in the United States — a rate of almost 300 a day — and fentanyl was involved in many of the deaths. Hofer said that 60% of the 57 million pills confiscated by the DEA last year contained fentanyl.
Hofer said that the fentanyl coming into the United States, primarily from China and Mexico, is not the federally regulated Grade F drug used responsibly to treat cancer and extreme pain. “The stuff that is killing people is made in someone’s garage or stirred up in a big pot in a jungle clearing somewhere.”
He said the people making it, which is mainly two Mexican cartels, don’t care about lives, just money.
He reiterated that a tiny amount of fentanyl can be deadly: “Picture the head of a pin. That much fentanyl can kill you.”
Chiasson mentioned several concerns, first being that more potent drugs are entering the underground market.
She said people at the state crime lab are seeing drugs mixed fentanyl. “The danger with taking an illegal drug is greater than ever. It can come in a cookie, a gummy, candy and other ways,” she said. She added state troopers stopping motorists suspected of drunk driving have found more drivers also have fentanyl in their system.
“We were surprised to learn that 23% of the samples we tested for substance abuse contained traces of fentanyl,” Chiasson said.
Chiasson said one of the saddest tests she ever had to perform involved the death of a 6-year-old child who had eaten something off his father’s coffee table and died. Toxicology tests showed that the child had died of fentanyl poisoning.
Jarreau, who said he has lost friends and family to fentanyl, echoed those statements, “What I have encountered lately is that fentanyl is in just about in every street buy of drugs these days. Two out of every 5 pills sold illegally contain fentanyl,” he said.
Scoby said that he has become acclimated to be awakened at 2 a.m. to go to the scene of a drug overdose death, but “It is downright painful beyond words when you have a 4-year-old boy clinging to your leg begging you, ‘Is daddy going to be all right?’ and you have to tell him gently, ‘No, your daddy is dead,” he said.
Guedry said, “We are seeing children who are overdose victims in the emergency room of children’s hospitals. … A child sees mommy’s gummy prescription and eats a bunch of them and winds up in the emergency room. When fentanyl is part of the drug, the consequences can be tragic.”
He said children overdosing often do not know what they have taken making treatment more complicated. Guedry said that young people need to be educated about the dangers of ingesting anything that is not given to them by a responsible person. “We have to teach them that it’s not just a pill. It can be something that can kill,” he said.
Answering a question from the audience, Coe said, people who have been saved from an overdose by Narcan often think they are safe and go right back to their dealers because “they don’t know what drug threatened their lives. I think that hospitals should let a person know what drug almost took their life so that they will not go back to the source that almost killed them in the first place.”
As far as helping children and teens:
- Guedry said, especially teens, are being influenced by what they see and hear on social media. “You have to be firm and teach young people that they just must not, cannot, experiment with drugs.”
- Coe said children need to be given hope through positive opportunities and small jobs to learn responsibility. He said this helps them see a future and purpose.
- Chiasson said, “Make your children aware that if they are arrested for drug abuse, their path in life is going to be even more difficult and they are going to have a hard time finding a meaningful job.”