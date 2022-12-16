There were expected results and surprises at the 2022 Livingston Parish basketball tournament.
Played at Doyle, the girls championship game was a rematch of the 2021 final featuring Walker and Albany. The Wildcats won going away last year, but the Hornets turned the tables this time.
The game was close throughout, but Albany kept Walker at arm’s length down the stretch making its free throws and grabbing key rebounds as it held on for a 47-41 win.
Jameisha Williams led Albany with 14 points while Aubrey Hoyt added 12. Walker, which made 14 of 31 free throws, was topped by Caitlin Travis with 14 points.
In the boys title game, Walker defeated French Settlement 67-57 to win its seventh consecutive parish championship. The Lions were as close as 45-39 before Walker pulled away.
Each team had three players score in double figures. Walker got a game-high 23 points from Warren Young while Maxwell Allison scored 21 for French Settlement.
French Settlement boys looking to build on recent success
French Settlement’s run to the Livingston Parish tournament title game came on the heels of a No. 2 seeding. The Lions were also seeded second last year, but fell in the semifinals on a last-second put-back by Live Oak.
Lions coach Jake Bourgeois admitted to having a flashback to last year’s semifinal loss late in his team’s 62-57 overtime win over Denham Springs.
“I was like, ‘Oh, no. Here we go again,'” Bourgeois said after the game. “It was an honor to be seeded second. We play a lot of good basketball here in Livingston Parish. We’ve got a lot of schools here that live and breathe basketball so its an honor to be voted that high.”
The Lions return six seniors from last year’s team that earned a sixth seed in the Class 2A playoffs and finished 29-7. Among those senior leaders are guards Talan Bantaa and Joel LeBourgeois and forward Draven Smith.
“We’re looking to build off last year,” Smith said. “We lost two good guards (Maxwell Allison and Will McMorris), but we have other good guards that are stepping up. They’re coming up big time so we’re looking to capitalize this year.”
Walker's Ard commits to UL-Monroe
Walker senior girls basketball player Kennedi Ard will head north to Monroe to continue her athletic career. The 5-foot-9 forward committed to Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 8. As a junior, Ard was named all-district as she helped the Wildcats post a 31-2 record while reaching the semifinals of the Class 5A playoffs. The Warhawks signed three players during this year’s early signing period.