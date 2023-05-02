Family Wellness and Healthcare of LA celebrated the addition of its aesthetic services with a ribbon-cutting April 20.
Livingston Parish Chamber officials, ambassadors, staff and friends joined the business in the ceremony.
Nurse practitioners Alicia Restivo and Hillary Hicks started the clinic to offer comprehensive services for primary care needs including treatment and management of chronic conditions, a news release said. The business also offer preventive care and urgent care services with same day appointments.
The recent aesthetics addition includes facials, brow and lash treatments and cosmetic lasers.
Family Wellness and Healthcare of LA is at 315 Veterans Blvd. in Denham Springs. For information, call (225) 667-5110 or visit familywellnessofdenhamsprings.com.