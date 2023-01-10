The Laiche and Duplessis families lit a New Year’s Eve bonfire on the families’ 28-acre property on La. 74, a tradition that’s 22 years old.
This year's offering is a replica of a jambalaya pot.
After the initial idea is decided upon, a blueprint for the bonfire is drawn up detailing how it will be supported and exact measurements for the build, usually done by Chad Duplessis.
The tradition, which started to honor family member Luke Villar, 18, who was killed during a 2001 armed robbery in St. Amant, is an opportunity for the families to come together and celebrate community as they ring in the new year, Sherry Laiche said.