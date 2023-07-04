Hungry visitors to Denham Springs Main Street's Food Truck Fiesta on June 24 chose from a variety of food items ranging from Cajun boudin tacos to Thai noodles, multiple wraps and for dessert Italian ice and other sweets.
A selection of cold beverages helped fend off the heat of a steamy, hot, Louisiana day.
Eight vendors brought their culinary wares to the Fiesta, the second offering this year by Denham Springs Main Street.
Pat Genre, president of Denham Springs Main Street, said the success of the first food truck event held in April prompted the latest such endeavor.
“We were pleasantly surprised with the success of the first Food Truck Fiesta so we decided to hold a second one. We had always wanted to try this and once we did, we realized that this was something in which the people would be interested," Genre said. "The real purpose for having the food trucks here on Mattie Street in the heart of Downtown Denham was to attract visitors who might then patronize the shops in our Antique Village.”
Merchants in the nearby stores reported that sales had tripled during the first food truck initiative. “We are always looking for ways to put the spotlight on the businesses in the historic downtown area and this is just one more way that we can accomplish our mission,” Genre said.
The food vendors set up their trucks or booths along Mattie Street, the location of the Old City Hall Museum, which is the centerpiece of the historic district. The museum was open during the event so visitors could view the collection of art and artifacts.
Genre said she and members of her committee learned that street vendors who concentrate on selling food items are “a tight-knit group … they know each other, they help each other out, and they are always looking for the opportunity to bring their food trucks and booths to various gatherings. We have food vendors from throughout the area who are eager to come to Denham Springs. At the same time, many have loyal customers who go where the food trucks are operating, so that brings more visitors to downtown,” Genre said.
Charlotte Moseley, manning the Jake’s Tacos truck, said that keeping the business alive is about more than just earning money. “My son started this business but he died of a drug overdose. Part of what I earn I return to educational programs that are designed to inform young people to say no to drugs. This is more than a business for me,” she said.
Genre said Main Street Denham Springs is looking forward to other events and activities as the second half of 2023 unspools. The next signature event on the calendar for Main Street Denham Springs is the 22nd Holiday Chef’s Evening slated for Thursday, Nov. 30. Patrons who purchase tickets for the evening are invited to visit the many businesses in the Antique District where food prepared by local and area chefs is set out for tasting.
The event is a fundraiser for Main Street.
The group is also making plans for two new exhibits at the Old City Hall Museum. One of the exhibits will tell the story of two Denham Springs sisters, Yvonne and Faye Stafford. Yvonne became a pilot in the years immediately preceding World War II and spent a number of years ferrying military aircraft throughout the nation. She also flew aircraft for commercial airlines after the war ended. Faye Stafford was among the first women to earn a medical degree in Louisiana and had a long career as a doctor.
Also coming to the museum will be a display on the efforts to bring back the whooping crane from extinction, a national effort in which Louisiana plays a vital role. That exhibit will be presented in cooperation with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Genre said more details about the exhibits will be announced when final plans are completed.
She said Main Street Denham Springs is always looking for volunteers to help with the museum and the promotion of the antique village and the city’s downtown area.
“We have big plans for the continued development of the museum and we can always use help setting up exhibits, coming up with new ideas and serving as docents. We know there are others in the community who share an interest in preserving local history and we especially invite those individuals to volunteer to join Main Street Denham Springs,” Genre said.
To volunteer or for more information, visit www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org.