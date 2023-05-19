Graduation ceremonies for French Settlement High School's Class of 2023 were held at 6:30 p.m. May 19 at Walker High School.

Honor graduates are marked # for summa cum laude and * for magna cum laude.

Graduates include:

Lauren Ashley Ackerman #

Boston Jacob Balfantz #

Daniel Talan Bantaa *

Layla Michelle Baumy

Keshonne William-Larry Benn

Hayden Drake Bishop *

Christopher Lynn Bowie

Seth Daniel Buell

Layla Elizabeth Catoir

Lundyn Kate Chauvin

Brooke Olivia Dupuy #

Hailey Mackenzie Egnew #

Trevor Louis Fabre

Laney Alise Foreman *

Kaydence N. Franklin

Phillip Alan Fudge Jr.

Jordan Rae Gaines *

Emma Marie Gaudet #

Michel Brandon Guidroz Jr.

London Ann Guidry

Braedon John Guitreau #

Leah Emily Hawker

James Vincent Hebert

Brant Ryan Henderson

Sydney Marie Henderson

Donavan Joseph Henry

Aubrie Jean Hysmith

Trey Deon Jackson

Gaven Michael Jones

Joel Alexander LeBourgeois #

Olivia Nichole Little

Kevia Trinity-Darielle Long

Haylee Christian Maggio

Nathaniel David Malone Jr.

Avery Marie Martin

Emma Grace Martin #

Thade Alexander Martin *

Devin Lee Mayes

Reaghan Olivia McMorris #

Casey Paul Melancon #

Lyndon Park Mendoza

Wendy Verenice Oliva Orellana #

Renato Jasiel Perez-Monzon

Victoria Marie Rayborn

Luis Daniel Rivera Jr.

Travis Michael Roddy

Logan Keith Schilling #

Seth Michael Scott

Chance M. Sibley

Ethan Anthony Sibley

Braden Eric Simoneaux *

Kaleb Adam Simoneaux

Draven Robert Smith

Dustin Matthew Smith

Ryan Lynell Smith

Aidan Gauge Spillman

Jake A. Thompson #

Karli Ann Underwood

Deven Devoux Vallee

Blaise Perry Watts

Vallarie Anne White

Aaron Williams

Gage Lee Williams

William Daniel Williford

Alexzander Dawson Wilson

Beau Hunter Wilson

Zane Nick Wilson

Abbygale Grace Woods #