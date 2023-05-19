Graduation ceremonies for French Settlement High School's Class of 2023 were held at 6:30 p.m. May 19 at Walker High School.
Honor graduates are marked # for summa cum laude and * for magna cum laude.
Graduates include:
Lauren Ashley Ackerman #
Boston Jacob Balfantz #
Daniel Talan Bantaa *
Layla Michelle Baumy
Keshonne William-Larry Benn
Hayden Drake Bishop *
Christopher Lynn Bowie
Seth Daniel Buell
Layla Elizabeth Catoir
Lundyn Kate Chauvin
Brooke Olivia Dupuy #
Hailey Mackenzie Egnew #
Trevor Louis Fabre
Laney Alise Foreman *
Kaydence N. Franklin
Phillip Alan Fudge Jr.
Jordan Rae Gaines *
Emma Marie Gaudet #
Michel Brandon Guidroz Jr.
London Ann Guidry
Braedon John Guitreau #
Leah Emily Hawker
James Vincent Hebert
Brant Ryan Henderson
Sydney Marie Henderson
Donavan Joseph Henry
Aubrie Jean Hysmith
Trey Deon Jackson
Gaven Michael Jones
Joel Alexander LeBourgeois #
Olivia Nichole Little
Kevia Trinity-Darielle Long
Haylee Christian Maggio
Nathaniel David Malone Jr.
Avery Marie Martin
Emma Grace Martin #
Thade Alexander Martin *
Devin Lee Mayes
Reaghan Olivia McMorris #
Casey Paul Melancon #
Lyndon Park Mendoza
Wendy Verenice Oliva Orellana #
Renato Jasiel Perez-Monzon
Victoria Marie Rayborn
Luis Daniel Rivera Jr.
Travis Michael Roddy
Logan Keith Schilling #
Seth Michael Scott
Chance M. Sibley
Ethan Anthony Sibley
Braden Eric Simoneaux *
Kaleb Adam Simoneaux
Draven Robert Smith
Dustin Matthew Smith
Ryan Lynell Smith
Aidan Gauge Spillman
Jake A. Thompson #
Karli Ann Underwood
Deven Devoux Vallee
Blaise Perry Watts
Vallarie Anne White
Aaron Williams
Gage Lee Williams
William Daniel Williford
Alexzander Dawson Wilson
Beau Hunter Wilson
Zane Nick Wilson
Abbygale Grace Woods #