Despite the extreme heat blanketing the area Friday, it was a frosty-themed celebration at the Denham Springs' Rouses Market when the Frost School girls basketball team met Kellogg's Frosted Flakes' Tony the Tiger.
Tony the Tiger played basketball and games with members of the Frost Lady Falcons basketball team at Rouses during a ceremony presenting donations to the team.
Frost Elementary teacher and assistant girls basketball coach Lindsay Roshto's request for funds to provide free feminine hygiene products, water coolers, Gatorade bottles, Quencher Powder, Ice Packs and a Slipp-Nott traction mat for student-athletes started the ball rolling through the DonorsChoose program funded by Mission Tiger and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes.
The team received $758 for the feminine hygiene products and $1,725 for the other supplies. Mission Tiger and Rouses Markets presented DonorsChoose with a $15,000 donation to fund the projects.
"As we plan for the next season, we are asking for items to continue to support the growth of our team," Roshto wrote in her proposal. "Our middle school girls basketball program has shot off to a successful start. We've adopted the motto 'Plant the Seed.' We are dedicated to growing our program. To ensure that our student-athletes have the necessary hydration and support to advance their game, we are asking for Gatorade to assist with their efforts."
Mission Tiger launched in August 2019 with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public school educators nationwide, said Mandy Triplett, manager of customer insights for Kellogg's.
For every Kellogg's Frosted Flakes box purchased, a $2 donation is sparked by uploading a receipt via MissionTiger.com. Thanks to fans coast to coast, students at middle schools nationwide have better access to play sports and Mission Tiger has impacted over 1 million students, Triplett said.
On Friday, Rouses Supermarkets, which operates grocery stores across the Gulf Coast region, teamed up with Kellogg Company to help fund nine Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger projects across schools in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi. Representatives from both companies — along with Tony the Tiger — presented a joint donation of $15,000 to DonorsChoose to support middle school sport projects across the Gulf Coast community.
The projects were awarded to eight schools across Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, with another $10,000 donation to the state of Louisiana to continue support for Middle School Sports programs.
Roshto was on-hand to celebrate the funding of her request.
"At Frost School, we adhere to the motto 'One Family, One Community,'" she said. "We strive daily to build each other up in order to create a stronger future for our children tomorrow. Kellogg’s' commitment to middle school sports exemplifies the very meaning of teamwork that we aim to instill in our student-athletes."
She thanked DonorsChoose, Mission Tiger, Kellogg’s and Rouses Markets for "the love and generosity shown to our student-athletes at Frost School."
Triplett called the day her Super Bowl.
"Today is literally what I consider my annual Super Bowl with my company, it is absolutely my favorite day of the year," Triplett said. "We have thousands of schools across our country and in our local communities that are underfunded and lacking access to the basic resources our students and educators need to ensure we are building our future generation up for success in the best way possible.
"Today we were able to highlight and celebrate one of those schools — Frost School in Livingston Parish — by bringing students, parents, administrators, educators, players and coaches together to present a joint donation from Kellogg’s and Rouses to the girl’s basketball team to coach Roshto, coach Simeon, and principal Wise. Between seeing the girls' excitement in their unboxing of the equipment, to having a dance-off with Tony the Tiger, and getting this school and their amazing leaders out in the spotlight, today was truly a Super Bowl win," she added.
She said the program aims to ensure the schools funded have what they need on the first day of school, which is just a few weeks away.
In addition to Triplett, Kellogg’s' Tim Baker, account executive; Robert Fugarino, Kellogg’s' sale lead; and Tony Hubbard, senior manager of commercial strategy were joined by Rouses' Heather Stewart, category manager and Marcy Nathan, creative director. Representing Frost Elementary were Principal Stacey Wise, Roshto and head girls basketball coach Sarah Simeon.
DonorsChoose.org is the biggest crowdfunding platform for school needs in the US, Triplett said. With a donation through the program, money goes directly to middle school sports programs for the specific and approved needs teachers and coaches have identified. Check out DonorsChoose.org/MissionTiger to learn more about the program.
Triplett encouraged other educators to apply for funding through the program. To learn more about the program or to apply, visit www.missiontiger.com.