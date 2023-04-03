Looking for new plants for your garden? The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station's second annual Spring Garden Day and Plant Sale is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at the Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond.
The event is free and open to the public. Hundreds of plants, including Louisiana Super Plants, annual bedding, pollinator plants, tropical plants, houseplants, herbs, veggies and unique species from the research station will be offered for sale.
There also will include educational sessions on perennial plants, landscape design, garden sustainability, new varieties and container gardening from LSU AgCenter specialists.
Tangipahoa Master Gardeners will provide children’s activities and have plants available for sale and swap. Food and drinks will be available for sale at the event.
For more information about activities and event schedule, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6sbrxm4.