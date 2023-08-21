Remotely operated robots weighing in at 120 pounds will battle each other at center court Saturday in Denham Springs High School's Hornsby Gym.
The 10th annual Dow Red Stick Rumble Robotics Competition, set from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., will pit 20 student FIRST Robotics Competition teams from Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi against each other for the Red Stick Rumble trophy.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can watch the competition and tour the Red Stick Rumble Pits where all the teams work to prepare and repair their robots. Food will be sold at the DSHS Snack Bar.
“While we are excited to provide teams with an opportunity to compete, we are even more excited to offer the public a chance to see what amazing things these students can do. They aren’t just the future of the tech sector but also manufacturing, business and project management. The skills that will be on display are endless,” said Michael Simmons, director of the DSHS STEM and Robotics Center.
FIRST is a global robotics community preparing young people for the future and the world's leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing STEM education. The competition, sponsored by Dow Chemical, has brought in thousands of students from across the South to give them the opportunity to put STEM learning to work.
More information on the event can be found at http://www.dsstem.org/rsr.