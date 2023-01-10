On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Appointees from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes include:
- Gary M. O’Neal Jr., of Walker, was appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. O’Neal is market leader of grants for CH Fenstermaker & Associates. He will serve as an engineer.
The Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District is a multiparish panel tasked with to mitigating flood damage in the Amite River Basin.
- David G. Marcus, of Kentwood, was appointed to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network. Marcus is director of operations for Northshore EMS LLC. He will represent the Louisiana Association of Nationally Registered Emergency Medical Technicians.
The Louisiana Emergency Response Network serves to protect Louisiana residents against unnecessary deaths due to trauma and time-sensitive illness.
- T. Jay Seale III, of Hammond, was reappointed to the Louisiana Board of Regents. Seale is a business lawyer with Seale & Ross. He will represent the 1st Congressional District. The board oversees higher education in Louisiana.
- Ann A. Smith, of Kentwood, was reappointed to the Southern University Board of Supervisors. Smith is board chair and a retired educator and administrator from Tangipahoa Parish. She will represent the 5th Congressional District. The board oversees the Southern University system.