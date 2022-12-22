On Nov. 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the following Louisiana boards and commissions.
Shannon E. Bibbins, of Ponchatoula, has been appointed to the Developmental Disabilities Council. Bibbins is deputy director of the Louisiana Department of Health. She will serve as a representative of a principal state agency, the Bureau of Health Services Financing, Louisiana Department of Health.
The Louisiana Developmental Disability Council’s mission is to lead and promote advocacy, capacity building, and systemic change to improve the quality of life for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.
Marcus C. Naquin, of Hammond, was reappointed to the Patient’s Compensation Fund Oversight Board. Naquin represents health care providers contributing the third greatest percentage of the fund's aggregate surcharges. He was nominated by the Louisiana Nursing Home Association.
The Patient’s Compensation Fund is an off-budget unit of the state which is 100 percent self-funded and not pooled in the general fund. The fund was created in 1975 to provide an affordable and guaranteed medical malpractice coverage system for the private healthcare providers in the state. It basically plays the role of an “excess insurer” of private healthcare providers. The law allows a provider to have financial responsibility for the first $100,000 of exposure per claim whether through insurance or security deposit and enroll in the fund for the excess coverage and be under an umbrella of the cap on damages. The vast majority of health care providers are enrolled in the Patient’s Compensation Fund and pay surcharges for the coverage and protection provided. The Patient’s Compensation Fund provides protection for the healthcare system, keeping costs down, and providing a guaranteed pool of funds to pay those citizens injured from medical malpractice of private health care providers.
H. Paul Hermann Jr., of Ponchatoula, and Richard A. O’Brien, of Denham Springs, have been reappointed to the Veterans Affairs Commission.
Hermann is CEO of the Disabled American Veterans, Department of Louisiana Adjutant. He will represent disabled veterans.
O’Brien is vice chair of the Veterans Affairs Commission and Louisiana State Junior Vice Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He will represent the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
The Veterans Affairs Commission is responsible for adopting and promulgating rules and regulations governing the operations of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Additionally, the Commission advises the department's Secretary of problems concerning the welfare of veterans and makes and publishes annual and special reports to the governor concerning the operations of the department.