Hammond celebrated the nation’s 247th birthday on July 4 with an early morning celebratory flag raising, a party in Zemurray Park and a fireworks display that lit up the night sky.
Despite hot, steamy weather, revelers turned out for the public salutes to the birth of the United States in large numbers. The many oak trees in the park, along with covered picnic tables, offered shaded areas that provided some relief from the heat typical for July in southeast Louisiana.
The day started with the raising of a flag on a flagpole near Hammond Square Mall. The flagpole was installed and dedicated by the Hammond-Ponchatoula Sunrise Rotary Club in 2016, and since that time the organization has sponsored the early-morning flag raising ritual. Members of the Hammond Fire Department volunteered to raise the flag while several hundred spectators recited the nation’s Pledge of Allegiance.
A major attraction at the fete in Zemurray Park was a ride on the miniature train that has been chugging around the park on a narrow-gauge rail bed for many decades. A long line of train riders began forming when the park opened for the party at 5 p.m. Also popular were three inflatables. that beckoned to the many youngsters in the park. Student volunteers from St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Catholic High School served as safety officers at the bounce houses.
Games and other activities were also offered during the celebration.
Cheerleaders from Hammond High Magnet School sold cold water on the grounds to help raise funds for the activities in the coming school year.
Fireworks fans staked their favorite spots in and around the park early and awaited the dark of the night, when the pyrotechnics exploded in the sky, lighting up the night in the heart of Hammond.