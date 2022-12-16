Hammond’s annual holiday special, Starry Saturday, featured a daylong slate of activities in the Downtown Historic District capped by a Wine and Cheese Walk and Movie Under the Stars in the late afternoon and early evening on Dec. 10.
The winter treat was originally scheduled for Nov. 26, but inclement weather forced a postponement until December. The change in date didn’t affect the crowds who strolled the downtown streets and parks until late in the evening. Michelle Kimball, assistant director of the Downtown Development District, sponsors of the festival, said Starry Saturday proved again to be a popular event that attracted large crowds throughout the day.
The day’s activities started with the Hammond Farmers and Artisans Holiday Market in Railroad Park, the new location for the market. More than 40 farmers and artisans manned booths offering a wide variety of products.
At the same time, numerous retail outlets and the Hammond Regional Arts Center offered specials throughout the day.
The Movie Under the Stars, sponsored by the Hammond Rotary Club, attracted numerous families to the city’s Cate Street Park. Santa Claus greeted the children visiting the park which was ablaze with lights, displays and “snow.” Children took pictures taken with Santa and were given small treats at a booth on the park grounds.
For the adults, the popular Wine and Cheese Walk featured stops at 20 locations where those who purchased the traditional lighted wineglasses were offered various wines to taste. At each stop, patrons were also treated to a variety of cheese and other snacks.
Starry Saturday Night and the annual Hot August Night are fundraisers for the district and both events bring visitors from a wide area into Hammond’s downtown.
“We are blessed to have such a vibrant downtown area in Hammond and our two big events each year, along with other specials such as the barbecue cook off gives us the opportunity to showcase what we have to offer in our historic downtown area,” Kimball said.