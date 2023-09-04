Long lines of eager patrons snaked outside each door at the Hammond Branch of the Tangipahoa Parish Library System early on the morning of Aug. 31 for the opening of the two-day Book Sale, an always anticipated annual event for book lovers.
Barry Bradford, director of the library system, was waiting to greet the crush of visitors when the doors opened. He said the book sale is something the staff looks forward to every year. "
We call it the ‘Book Sale,’ but that is a misnomer," Bradford said. "We invite those who come to take as many books as they want and if they feel moved to offer a donation, we are grateful. But if they don’t choose to leave a little money behind, that’s fine also. We are just happy to see so many people in our library.”
Bradford said the book giveaway is one more way the library system seeks to encourage literacy and reading in the community. “We strive throughout the year to offer various programs and activities designed to encourage people to come visit our branches and discover what we have to offer. The good thing about todays event is that some families have the opportunity to bring lots of books home and books in the home encourage reading,” he said.
Bradford said that among the huge numbers of books available, many were children’s books. He said he was especially pleased to see parents take books home that they can read to their children. "A love of reading starts at an early age and if what we are doing today can encourage more parents to read to their children, than we are doing a good thing,” he said.
Bradford explained that throughout the year excessive books accumulate. He said some books are donated, others are sent to the library by publishers and still others are deemed to be surplus after a certain amount of time.
Sharing the books with the public helps to relieve the library of having to store the books and they fall into the hands of citizens who appreciate the gift.
Nathan Heck, director of the Hammond Branch Library, echoed some of Bradford’s observations. “I am very, very pleased with the terrific turnout we have today. This is a most positive activity for our library and it is our hope that those who come visit us today will check out what we have to offer. They just might come back again.”
“Libraries today are as much about ‘place,’ as a building where you can just check out books," Heck said. "Besides the standard books, we offer so much more at a modern library such as ours. We have audio books, electronic books, we have frequent activities, we assist our patrons with research projects, we teach some how to use our computers, you can even check out seeds these days,” he said.
Heck said that he is encouraged with the numbers of young people who come to the library to check out reading material. “Today’s young readers seem to prefer electronic books, but that’s fine with us. They are reading and that is what is important,” he said.
Heck said approximately 60,000 books were available. Library staff members were busy throughout the day unpacking boxes of books and laying them out on two long parallel lines of tables.
Those who came looking for books brought large heavy duty shopping bags, children’s wagons, boxes and other contrivances to haul their selections away. Almost as fast as the staff could unpack a new box of books they were scooped up by the constantly moving line of book seekers.
Bradford reminded patrons as they exited the building that a millage renewal that financially supports the Tangipahoa Parish Library System is on the ballot on election day, Saturday, Oct. 14. Early voting will be conducted from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7.